Robert M. Suffern
Robert "Bob" M. Suffern, age 93, a lifelong Lockport resident passed away peacefully Monday, August 26, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Employed by Ceco/Thomas Steel Company for many dedicated years retiring in 1987. A proud United States Marine Corps veteran serving during WWII. Charter member of Lockport VFW Post #5788, Lockport American Legion John Olson Post #18 and Lockport Golf and Recreation Club. An avid golfer and fisherman. He loved to sit in his garage listening to the Chicago Cubs on the radio waiting 90 years to finally see the Cubs win a world series! Robert always saw the sunny side of the street. Above all else he cherished time spent with his family.
Preceded in death buy his beloved wife, Marilyn (nee Carroll) Suffern 2010; and one brother, Bill Suffern and one sister, Mariann Barnes.
Survived by his three devoted children, Jane (late Lawrence) Smith, Judith (William) Kelm, Robert (Marianne) Suffern; 10 grandchildren, Dagan (Katelyn) Smith, David (Kortney) Levy, Tracy Smith, Justin and Joshua Kelm, Jessica Kohara, Jillian (Michael) Bollow, Tyler, Nicholas and Katie Suffern; nine great grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to would be greatly appreciated.
Following all service cremation rites will be respectfully addressed.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL., 60441 from 12noon until time of funeral services at 4:00pm with Deacon Kevin Ryan officiating. Full Military Honors by the United States Marine Corps will conclude all services.
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019