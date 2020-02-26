|
Robert McConnell
Robert "Bruce" McConnell - Of Shorewood, left this world to play a round of golf with St. Peter and our Lord on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Age 85 years.
Survived by his loving wife Gloria McConnell (nee Vercellotti), daughter Lisa Marie (Eric) Johnson, and two grandsons Jacob Eric and Luke Robert Johnson. And his much loved Chocolate Lab Tillie. Four brothers-in-law Joseph Vercellotti, Dr. John (Sharon) Vercellotti, Leonard (Theresa) Vercellotti and Dr. Gregory (Jane) Vercellotti. Three sisters-in-law Rosalie (Gene) Voda, Mary Babcock and Grace (Andy) Kotowicz. Also numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents Robert Lyle and Margaret Elizabeth (nee Ruth) McConnell, his in-laws Joseph Francis and Mary Therese (nee Walowski) Vercellotti, three sisters-in-law Margaret Hoffman, June Vercellotti and Marita Vercellotti. Two brothers-in-law John Pluth and James E. Babcock. Two nieces Karen Vercellotti and Carol Jennings, a nephew Peter Vercellotti.
Bruce attended the University of Illinois and University of Miami in Florida. Proud Veteran of the United States Army. Bruce taught grade school for 33 years at Dirksen Jr. High School, Taft and A.O. Marshall Grade Schools in Joliet and also in Miami. He was the assistant Pro at Wedgewood Golf Course for 13 years. His family would like to thank Dr. Gregory Vercellotti of University of Minnesota Medical Center and Dr. Patrick Stiff of Loyola Medical Center for their treatment to help Bruce become a 17 year survivor of Multiple Myeloma.
Memorial donations in Robert Bruce McConnell's name to the University of Minnesota Foundation Blood Disease and Cancer Research Fund, c/o Dr. Gregory Vercellotti 420 Delaware Street S.E. Minneapolis, MN. 55455 will be appreciated.
Private interment will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory. For information call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 26, 2020