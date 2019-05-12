Robert Miller



Robert "Whitey" Miller, age 79, late of Shorewood, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, after a long courageous battle, where he never once complained and was always smiling until the end. Born and raised in Lockport and a resident of Shorewood since 2008. A proud United States Navy Veteran, serving his country from 1958-1964. Graduated from St. Dennis School in 1953, Joliet Catholic in 1957 and the FBI Academy in 1972. Whitey was employed by the Lockport Police department from 1960, proudly serving as Police Chief from 1971 until his retirement in 1990, appointed Undersheriff for Tom Fitzgerald in 1990-1994, employed by the Will County Coroners Office from 1996-2002. Member of, Will County Police Chiefs Association since 1967, Will County Police Chiefs elected President in 1973, Will County Police Chiefs executive board, former member of Will County MANS and CPAT, Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police former board member-1973, past member of Lockport Moose Lodge #1557, president of St. Dennis School and Parish Council both for 6 years, Will County Police Chiefs Association, life member of both Illinois and International Police Chiefs, Old Timers Baseball Association, Knights of Columbus, former member of St. Dennis Church, Lockport, member of St. Mary Catholic Church and Parish Council, Minooka. Whitey was very proud that the Will County Chiefs named the golf outing "Whitey Miller Classic" after him. Above all else Whitey was a devoted husband, father, dad and papa; his family was his whole world, he cherished his time spent with his grandchildren. An avid golfer, loved diet coke and enjoyed being the family pool boy. He was a gentle soul and kindhearted person. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



Preceded in death by his parents, William and Emma (Murphy) Miller; brother, James Miller; in-laws, Attilio and Frances VanZaghi; sister-in-law, Virginia (Walter)Viscum and a brother-in-law, Bruno Roman.



Survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Carole (VanZaghi) Miller; Children, Sue (Greg) Bell, Diane Nowicki and Robert (Lori) Miller; cherished grandchildren, Nick, Sean and Caty Bell, Tyler and Ryan Nowicki and Makenzie and Ethan Miller; a brother, William (Vera) Miller; sister, Jean (Ray) Darin; sisters-in-law, Jyme Miller and Phyllis Roman; and dear friend, Marge Bell. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whitey Miller Golf Outing, which will benefit both Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Will County and the Special Olympics or the Lockport Police Department Benevolent fund or St. Mary Church, Minooka building fund would be appreciated.



Services will be held, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport 60441 at 9:30 am to St. Mary Catholic Church, Minooka for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood with Full Military Honors.



Visitation at the funeral home, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 2:00pm until 8:00pm.



Law Enforcement walkthrough, Tuesday evening promptly at 6:00pm.



Family and friends may sign the guestbook or attain directions at: oneilfuneralhome.com Published in The Herald-News from May 12 to May 13, 2019