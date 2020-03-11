|
Robert P. Ferm, Jr.
Robert P. Ferm Jr. born in Chicago raised in Mokena, IL. Beloved husband of Maureen Ferm nee Marshall. Loving father of Dana (Pan), Brett, and Danielle (Jason). Proud and caring grandfather of Gianna. Dear brother of Cheryl, Jim, and the late Pam. He was a lover of both people and animals. He never met a stranger he did not like and was always the life of the party. His nieces and nephews adored him. He will be missed very much.
Robert graduated from Lincolnway Central High School going on to Ball State University were he played Quarterback. He enjoyed coaching, serving as coach of the New Lenox Mustangs and basketball teams.
Funeral Friday, 10:00 AM at the Vandenberg Funeral Home, 19604 Wolf Road, Mokena, IL. 60448. Interment to follow in St. John's Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 3:00-9:00 PM. For information on services, 708-479-1210 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 11, 2020