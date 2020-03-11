The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Vandenberg Funeral Home
19604 South Wolf Road
Mokena, IL 60448
(708) 479-1210
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
19604 South Wolf Road
Mokena, IL 60448
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
19604 South Wolf Road
Mokena, IL 60448
View Map

Robert P. Ferm Jr.


1960 - 2020
Robert P. Ferm Jr. Obituary
Robert P. Ferm, Jr.

Robert P. Ferm Jr. born in Chicago raised in Mokena, IL. Beloved husband of Maureen Ferm nee Marshall. Loving father of Dana (Pan), Brett, and Danielle (Jason). Proud and caring grandfather of Gianna. Dear brother of Cheryl, Jim, and the late Pam. He was a lover of both people and animals. He never met a stranger he did not like and was always the life of the party. His nieces and nephews adored him. He will be missed very much.

Robert graduated from Lincolnway Central High School going on to Ball State University were he played Quarterback. He enjoyed coaching, serving as coach of the New Lenox Mustangs and basketball teams.

Funeral Friday, 10:00 AM at the Vandenberg Funeral Home, 19604 Wolf Road, Mokena, IL. 60448. Interment to follow in St. John's Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 3:00-9:00 PM. For information on services, 708-479-1210 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 11, 2020
