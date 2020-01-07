|
Robert R. Wysocki
"The Bob Wysock" "Bobby" age 62, of Crest Hill, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Willow Falls Assisted Living of Crest Hill, following a courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), surrounded by his loving family.
Bobby was born on August 21, 1957 to the late Joseph and Dorothy (nee Dempsey) Wysocki. A life-long Crest Hill resident, Bobby graduated from Joliet Catholic High School, Class of 1975. He was a laborer with the Laborer's union, Local 75 for 42 years, retiring in 2012. Bobby was an avid bowler (with a high score of 298!) and bowled in many leagues. He was a member of Moran AC and Northwest Recreation Club. Bobby enjoyed fishing, golfing, the Chicago Blackhawks, Bears and his beloved Chicago Cubs. Many of us will always remember Bobby singing "Mack the Knife" at family and friends weddings. Bobby loved music and dancing.
He is preceded by his parents, Joseph (1999) and Dorothy (1992) Wysocki, and his beloved soul mate, Cheryl Schiffer (2015).
Bobby is remembered by his devoted siblings, Michael, Mary Jo (Paul) Schladenhauffen, Sharon (John) Espe, Suzy (Greg) Mulligan and Judy (Mike) Riley; his loving nieces and nephews, Sarah (Tristan Lewis) Espe, Stephanie (Nick) Lepine (Bobby's favorite), Bridget Espe, and Emily, Michael, Danny and Mary Colleen (Bobby's 2nd favorite) Mulligan; and great nephew, Marshall Lepine. Dear cousins and numerous friends also survive.
Bobby participated in a clinical study at the Movement Disorder Clinic of Rush University under the compassionate care and guidance of Drs. Meghan Bailey and Deborah Hall, nurses Lucy and Liz, as well as special friend, Molly Gill. The family also wishes to thank the staffs of Willow Falls Assisted Living and Joliet Area Community Hospice for all their wonderful loving care.
A Memorial Gathering for Robert R. Wysocki will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Memorials in his name to Joliet Area Community Hospice, Rush University Movement Disorder Clinic or CurePSP.com would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020