Robert Steffes
Born: May 30th, 1919; in Jackson Township
Died: October 4, 2019; in Elwood, IL
Robert "Bob" Steffes, age 100 years, 4 months, and 4 days, passed away peacefully at his home on Schweitzer Rd, Elwood, IL, on October 4, 2019 by his kitchen window overlooking the home farm where he was born.
Survived by his wife Virginia (nee Ryan), his sister Claire Casvrella, his daughters; Joy (George) Warriner, Virginia (David) Rubner, his sons; Jack (Linda) Dale (Jan), Rex (Lori), 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents Jacob "Jake" and Marjorie (nee Roderick) Steffes, his step mother Martha (nee Arnold) and his sisters Phylis Rauworth and Shirley Zupancic.
Bob was born in Jackson Township on May 30th, 1919 where he farmed up until he was 85 years old. Bob lived a long and full life, starting out on the farm milking cows by hand and plowing with horses. Bob was a talented man with many hobbies. He was an innovative mechanic who could build and fix just about anything from farm equipment to race cars, in fact, he built his first car when he was just 12. Bob's true passion became Midget race cars which he took part in for over 40 years, winning 12 championships and over 225 feature events. Bob?s race car, a 1947 Kurtis Kraft made it to the Joliet Area Historical Museum and Rt. 66 Welcome Center in Joliet, IL and is still on display today. If Bob wasn't farming or at the track, he could be found trap shooting or even dancing. Bob was sure someone to know and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation for Bob will be Friday, October 11, 2019 from 3-8:00 P.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. A private committal service and burial will take place at Brown Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name to Brown Cemetery (C/O Joanne Rachke, 19508 Noel Rd., Elwood, IL 60421) would be most appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019