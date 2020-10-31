Robert 'Bob' T. Cerven
Died: October 26, 2020; Elwood
ELWOOD – Robert "Bob" T. Cerven, age 72, of Elwood, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home.
He is survived by his loving wife, MaryAnn Cerven (née Koerner); his children, James (Sandra) Cerven and Julie (Michael) Dennison; his grandchildren, Jessica Cerven, Jennifer Cerven, Lauren Coppens, Nathan Coppens and Rachel Coppens; his great-grandchildren, Giovanni and Henry Alejos; his sister-in-law, Dorothy Cerven; and his uncle, Ben Cerven.
Preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Betty (née Ospalik) Cerven; his brother, Tom; and his sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Ralph Offerman.
Bob graduated from Joliet Township Central High School class of '67, and attended Joliet Junior College. Bob served his country with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era. Bob worked as a pipefitter for Texaco for 10 years and retired as a plumber pipefitter from Joliet Park District after 20 years.
He was a member of the Ingalls Park Athletic Club, Joliet Moose and Lockport V.F.W. Bob was an avid sports fan of all levels. He enjoyed playing softball for the Pisut Softball team from 1964 to 1968. Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many, and he will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.
All services for Bob will be private.