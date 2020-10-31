1/1
Robert T. "Bob" Cerven
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert 'Bob' T. Cerven

Died: October 26, 2020; Elwood

ELWOOD – Robert "Bob" T. Cerven, age 72, of Elwood, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home.

He is survived by his loving wife, MaryAnn Cerven (née Koerner); his children, James (Sandra) Cerven and Julie (Michael) Dennison; his grandchildren, Jessica Cerven, Jennifer Cerven, Lauren Coppens, Nathan Coppens and Rachel Coppens; his great-grandchildren, Giovanni and Henry Alejos; his sister-in-law, Dorothy Cerven; and his uncle, Ben Cerven.

Preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Betty (née Ospalik) Cerven; his brother, Tom; and his sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Ralph Offerman.

Bob graduated from Joliet Township Central High School class of '67, and attended Joliet Junior College. Bob served his country with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era. Bob worked as a pipefitter for Texaco for 10 years and retired as a plumber pipefitter from Joliet Park District after 20 years.

He was a member of the Ingalls Park Athletic Club, Joliet Moose and Lockport V.F.W. Bob was an avid sports fan of all levels. He enjoyed playing softball for the Pisut Softball team from 1964 to 1968. Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many, and he will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.

All services for Bob will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
(815) 478-3321
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved