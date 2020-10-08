Robert T. O'Connor
Born: June 11, 1935; in Chicago, IL.
Died: October 6, 2020; in Plainfield, IL
Robert T. "Bob" O'Connor, age 85, U.S. Army veteran, a resident of Carillon in Plainfield, IL, former resident of Downers Grove, IL 1977-2015, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his home. He was born June 11, 1935 in Chicago, IL.
Visitation Sunday, October 11, 2020, 2:00-6:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 12, 10:30 AM at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. The funeral mass will be live-streamed.
Private interment: St. Mary Immaculate Cemetery, Plainfield.
