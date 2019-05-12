Robert W. DeYoung



Robert W. DeYoung, passed away at his residence, Saturday, April 27, 2019. Age 83 years.



Survived by his son Dr. Barry R. (Mindy) DeYoung and his daughter Karen Lynn (Douglas) Crawford. Four grandchildren Nicol and Lauren DeYoung, Elizabeth and Scott Crawford.



Preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Marcia DeYoung (2015), two infant children Susan and Mark DeYoung and his sister Lois VanderPol.



Robert was born in Blue Island on August 17, 1935 to George and Cora DeYoung. He was raised in Roseland in Chicago. He graduated from Chicago Vocational High School and George William College with a Bachelor's Degree in Group Work Education. Robert married the former Marcia Thompson on August 5, 1955. Robert was employed by the Moline Y.M.C.A. before moving to Joliet in 1960 and was employed by the Joliet Y.M.C.A. for 17 years. He supervised the Y Day Camp "Joydaka" and grew its enrollment to over 600 campers during the summers. He also grew the Y's Indian Guide Program to over 60 tribes. Bob founded the Morris Y.M.C.A. with the help of Dr. Hugo C. Avalos. Beginning in 1984 Robert was employed by the State of Illinois Department of Correction as a Counselor at the Statesville Correctional Center, retiring in 1996.



Bob's other interest was a collection of graduation class photos and naming the students in the picture for his grade school. His other interests were genealogy, stamp, coins, legal pins and buttons. Member, deacon and elder of First Presbyterian Church. Robert was an avid Chicago sports fan, most of all the Chicago Cubs.



Memorial services will be held at Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Saturday, May 18th at 1:00 P.M. Rev. Dr. Craig M. Herr officiating. Private inurnment will be held at Fairmount Willow Hills Cemetery at a later date. Memorials to Morris Community Y.M.C.A. will be appreciated. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until services at 1:00 P.M. For information please call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com