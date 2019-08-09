|
|
Robert W. Partilla
"Bob", age 65, late of South Elgin since 2016, and formerly of Joliet and Aurora, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at South Elgin Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.
Born March 12, 1954 in Joliet, to the late George and Catherine Ann (nee Michelitch) Partilla, he was a graduate of St. John the Baptist Grade School and Joliet Township High School (Central Campus).
Bob is survived by his siblings, Cathy Diemer of Joliet, George Partilla of Oswego, and Dawn M. Cox of Sycamore; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Robert W. Partilla will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until time of Funeral Services at 5:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Cremation rites will be accorded following services and interment in Woodlawn Memorial Park will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 9, 2019