Robert Wayne Matteson



Robert Wayne Matteson, 80, of Haines City, Florida joined his wife, Louise, in Heaven on May 2, 2019. He was born in Joliet, IL, the son of Robert and Marion (Boyd) Matteson. He attended Lincoln Way High School. He was employed with the Postal Service - first on the trains, then in Matteson, IL, and finally in his home town of Manhattan, IL - retiring in October 1992 after 33 years. He and Louise retired to Haines City where he enjoyed volunteering with the Audubon Society, the hospital, and his church mission committee.



He was a quiet man of God and prayer warrior who walked in wisdom and humility with Jesus his whole life and showed love to everyone. He was especially dedicated to his wife, the work of the church in loving the world, and his family. He was an expert birder and enjoyed travel.



He is predeceased by his wife of 28 years, Louise.



He is survived by his stepchildren: Gary (Kathleen) Truitt of Zionsville, IN and Nancy (Steve) Campagnolo of Darien, IL; five grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; his sisters: June (Dick) DeFore, Rio Rancho, NM; Barbara Hamilton, Sun City, AZ; Barbara Weeks, Abilene, TX; Elizabeth (Duane) Wirt, Lewiston, MN; and Martha (Daniel) Pisaniello, Lowville, NY, as well as nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held on June 22 at 1PM at Hinsdale Covenant Church, 412 Garfield Street, Hinsdale, IL. An inurnment service will be held in Haines City in July.



Donations in his memory can be made to First Presbyterian Church, 104 Scenic Highway, Haines City, FL, 33844. Published in The Herald-News on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary