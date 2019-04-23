|
Robert William Pitcairn
Born: July 28, 1964
Died: April 12, 2019
Robert William Pitcairn, 54, formerly of Joliet, IL., passed away after a brief illness on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Houston Methodist Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was born on July 28, 1964 in Joliet, Illinois.
Robert is survived by his parents, Robert and Patricia (Elens) Pitcairn; sister, Diana (Tom) Wunderlich; brother, Timothy Pitcairn; nieces Frances (fianc Kyle Forsythe) Kestel and Brynn Pitcairn; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and special friends Gary and Dede Medearis, and Joe Curtis of Seabrook, Texas.
Rob was employed by Inspectorate for thirty years; he was an avid golfer and fisherman and loved driving his jeep on the beaches in Texas with his friends. He was a passionate Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, and Houston Texans fan.
Per his wishes, cremation rights have been accorded. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 23, 2019