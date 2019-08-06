The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holland Funeral Directors
5281 Cliff Gookin Blvd
Tupelo, MS 38801
(662) 840-5000
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robery Coon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robery Perry Coon


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robery Perry Coon Obituary
Robert Perry Coon

Born: May 3, 1947

Died: August 4, 2019

Mr. Robert Perry "Bob" Coon, 72, died Sunday, August 4, 2019 at North MS Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born May 3, 1947 in Joliet, Illinois to the union of Arthur Perry Coon and June Reed Coon. Upon graduating from Lockport High School, Bob attended Northern Illinois University where he earned a Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked as a Mechanical Engineer, employed by FMC for thirty-five years. He enjoyed golf, rebuilding old cars, and restoring old clocks and watches. He was affectionately known as "Grampy" by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob dearly loved his family and his great dane, Emma.

A Memorial Mass service will be at 2 PM, Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Tim Murphy officiating. Visitation will be for 1 hour prior to service time. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be e-mailed to [email protected]

Survivors include his wife, Nora Ann Heatherly Coon of Saltillo; his mother, June Reed Coon of Tupelo; daughters, Amy Harrington of Houston, MS, Jana Caffee of Shannon, and Holly Kendrick (Timothy) of Saltillo; brother, Arthur Stephen Coon (Leighann) of Lockport, IL; grandchildren, Allyson West, Morgan Nelson, Alex Nelson, Colton Cook, Nicholas Greener, Thomas Smith, Kayla Jackson, Katie Kendrick, Jayelee Kendrick, Cole Kendrick, and Lily Claire Kendrick; 6 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now