Robert Perry Coon
Born: May 3, 1947
Died: August 4, 2019
Mr. Robert Perry "Bob" Coon, 72, died Sunday, August 4, 2019 at North MS Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born May 3, 1947 in Joliet, Illinois to the union of Arthur Perry Coon and June Reed Coon. Upon graduating from Lockport High School, Bob attended Northern Illinois University where he earned a Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked as a Mechanical Engineer, employed by FMC for thirty-five years. He enjoyed golf, rebuilding old cars, and restoring old clocks and watches. He was affectionately known as "Grampy" by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob dearly loved his family and his great dane, Emma.
A Memorial Mass service will be at 2 PM, Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Tim Murphy officiating. Visitation will be for 1 hour prior to service time. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be e-mailed to [email protected]
Survivors include his wife, Nora Ann Heatherly Coon of Saltillo; his mother, June Reed Coon of Tupelo; daughters, Amy Harrington of Houston, MS, Jana Caffee of Shannon, and Holly Kendrick (Timothy) of Saltillo; brother, Arthur Stephen Coon (Leighann) of Lockport, IL; grandchildren, Allyson West, Morgan Nelson, Alex Nelson, Colton Cook, Nicholas Greener, Thomas Smith, Kayla Jackson, Katie Kendrick, Jayelee Kendrick, Cole Kendrick, and Lily Claire Kendrick; 6 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 6, 2019