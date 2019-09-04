|
|
Robin L. Petty-Day
Robin L. Petty-Day, age 56, of Coal City, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Rush University Medical Center.
She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years Mark Day, her children Chris (Ashley) Day and Amber (Robert) Powell, her grandchildren; Jazmine Powell, Gabrielle Petty, Savannah Powell, Zackery Powell and Gracie Enk. her siblings; Samuel Petty Jr., Zaron (April) Petty and Christopher Petty, her nieces and nephews; Chalina (Jason) Craaybeek and Michael (Lillie) Millsaps, and the other two muskateers Cathy Stidham and Tammy Limberopoulos.
Preceded in death by her parents Samuel Sr. and Louise Petty, her sister Toni Millsaps, her nephews James Millsaps and Zaron Petty Jr. and her niece Amanda Petty.
Robin worked as a waitress at County Charm in New Lenox for over 25 years. She was a people person at heart. Her husband lovingly referred to Robin as a warrior with a heart of servitude. Robin was a loyal and generous person who never met a stranger. Above all, Robin loved her family fiercely, they were her entire life.
Visitation for Robin will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 4-8:00 P.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. A private funeral will be held on Friday, September 6. 2019 at 11:00 A.M. also at the funeral home. Interment Green Garden Green View Cemetery, Manhattan. Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 4, 2019