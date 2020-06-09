Rod Springer
Our beloved Rodney C. Springer, 74, was welcomed into the loving arms of our Lord with family by his side on June 3, 2020, at Silver Cross Hospital. He was born on March 23, 1946, in Champaign, Illinois. His mother and father, Dorothy and Raymond; brother, Dean; father-in-law, Jack Shankand; and nephews, Kyle Flavin and Kevin Hansen, also welcome him home.
Rod's Shankland family includes his mother-in-law, Mary, Mary, and David Lawson, Elizabeth and Michael Hansen, Ann and Robert Hatfield, Susan and Robert Flavin, John, Sarah, and Frank Turk, Thomas and Joan, William and Tina, Joseph and Elaine and many nieces and nephews.
Rod attended Illinois State University where he studied Education and played fullback and linebacker for the mighty Redbirds. He earned his Master's degree in Education at Governors State University while working at Joliet Township High Schools where he taught Physical and Drivers Education (often considered one-in-the-same, if you asked Rod). He also enjoyed coaching football.
A family man through and through, Rod loved nothing more than hanging out with Chris, his kids and his dogs-- Puck, Bear, and Drake. Yes, he had a soft spot for dogs too, always eager to dog-sit his four grand-dogs.
Year after year Rod and Chris entertained family for Christmas and summer reunions-- a party package they refused to relinquish. Wow, what a blast! With family and friends poolside and a cocktail in his hand, Rod was in his element. He was the Ringmaster of Springerland and worth the price of admission. Away from the circus, he enjoyed books and movies about The Great American West. He was most content with life's simple pleasures, like those found in his two favorite sports, cooking and football.
Oh, how the man loved to cook. The only thing our master chef relished more than pork chops on the grill were smiles on the faces of those he served.
Rod was a passionate sports fan, especially during Chicago Bears games and his boys' hockey games when his exuberance occasionally drew the referee's whistle. The old heave-ho was quick to follow, landing him in the penalty box (the parking lot).
Rod loved the chaos of raising eight kids, calling these his best years. He and Chris are so proud of who they've become. Their love and support during these times epitomize the meaning of family.
Rod was a blessed man, a grateful man. For family and friends surrounded him with love and happiness every step of his way. We will miss him dearly.
Thank you to the caregivers of the University of Chicago and Silver Cross hospitals for your compassionate care, especially nurse Kiley. Thank you Father William G. Dewan and Father Ryan Adorjan of the Cathedral of St. Raymond for your support and special blessings of our Lord's love.
Thank you all so much for your friendship over the years.
Funeral Services for Rodney C. Springer will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 9:15 a.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd, (at Essington Rd) in Joliet, IL. A mass of Christian burial will follow and be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Raymond, 604 N. Raynor Ave, Joliet, IL. Due to regulations, masks will be required when in attendance. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park II. Visitation will be held privately for family and friends on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Rod's and Chris' beloved Cathedral of St. Raymond is appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute page at www.fredcdames.com.
Published in The Herald-News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.