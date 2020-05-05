Rodger D. Smith Sr.
Born: June 5, 1956
Died: April 30, 2020
Rodger D. Smith Sr., age 63, of Manhattan passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Amita St. Joseph Hospital, Joliet. Survived by his children Crystal (Joel Jaskowiak) Smith and Dale (Katie) Smith Jr., his grandchildren Jayde O'Halloran and Peyton, Kinlee, and Levi Smith, his brother Martin F. (Lisa) Funk Jr., his sister Tammy (Chris) Cooper, aunts uncles, cousins and many more family members in Tennessee. Preceded in death by his parents Martin F. Sr. and Wella Funk and his wife Georgia "Gigi" Smith. Rodger loved a good time. He was a good story teller and loved to make people laugh. He enjoyed going to Lake Will Sportsmans Club where he camped and taught Archery. Rodger was an avid fan of Nascar and would often ask just about anyone, "Who's your guy", meaning who is your favorite driver. His interest in cars did not end with Nascar as he was involved in the Manhattan Car Shows too. Rodger was a hard working Boilermaker and learned this trade from Marty Funk. The next time you sit down to have a drink and relax, think of Rodger's love of life and his laughter and maybe even have on the radio 98.3 WCCQ. Funeral service for Rodger will be at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the funeral home. A visitation will be the same day from 4:00 P.M. until the time of service. Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St. Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
Born: June 5, 1956
Died: April 30, 2020
Rodger D. Smith Sr., age 63, of Manhattan passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Amita St. Joseph Hospital, Joliet. Survived by his children Crystal (Joel Jaskowiak) Smith and Dale (Katie) Smith Jr., his grandchildren Jayde O'Halloran and Peyton, Kinlee, and Levi Smith, his brother Martin F. (Lisa) Funk Jr., his sister Tammy (Chris) Cooper, aunts uncles, cousins and many more family members in Tennessee. Preceded in death by his parents Martin F. Sr. and Wella Funk and his wife Georgia "Gigi" Smith. Rodger loved a good time. He was a good story teller and loved to make people laugh. He enjoyed going to Lake Will Sportsmans Club where he camped and taught Archery. Rodger was an avid fan of Nascar and would often ask just about anyone, "Who's your guy", meaning who is your favorite driver. His interest in cars did not end with Nascar as he was involved in the Manhattan Car Shows too. Rodger was a hard working Boilermaker and learned this trade from Marty Funk. The next time you sit down to have a drink and relax, think of Rodger's love of life and his laughter and maybe even have on the radio 98.3 WCCQ. Funeral service for Rodger will be at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the funeral home. A visitation will be the same day from 4:00 P.M. until the time of service. Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St. Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on May 5, 2020.