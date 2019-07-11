Rodger J. Gulden



Rodger J. Gulden, age 83 passed away Tuesday July 9, 2019 at Sunny Hill Nursing Home in Joliet. A long-time resident of Romeoville and Lockport, IL.



Rodger was a member of the Holy Name Society and an active member of the St. Andrew the Apostle Parish Community. He was a beloved Cubs fan and dedicated marble layer.



He is survived by his loving children Cary (James) Love, Steve (Sharon) Gulden and Andrew (Beth) Gulden; grandchildren Ryan, Dominick and Stephanie; sister-in-law Connie (the late Wallace) Gulden also numerous nieces and nephews. Also preceded in death by his wife and former Mayor of Romeoville Sandra Gulden; parents Hurbert and Mary Gulden also brother Herbert Gulden.



Visitation Friday from 3 to 8 pm at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W. Renwick Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. Service Saturday July 13, 2019, 9:15 am from the funeral home chapel to St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Romeoville for a 10 am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment to follow, Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Sunny Hill Nursing Home (www.willcountyillinois/county-offices/) in his memory appreciated. (815) 577-5250 (andersonmemorialhomes.com) Published in The Herald-News from July 11 to July 12, 2019