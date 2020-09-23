Rodger J. Nahas
Born: April 6, 1938
Died: September 17, 2020
Age 82 of Joliet, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 17, 2020 with his family by his side.
Born April 6, 1938 in Joliet, Rodger Joseph was a son of Toffie and Mary (Cullick) Nahas. He was raised and educated in Braidwood, Illinois and graduated from Reed-Custer High School with the class of 1956. Following graduation, Rodger attended Northern Illinois University and obtained a bachelor's degree in 1960. He was employed with Electro-Motive in La Grange, IL for thirty years until retiring in the mid-1990s. Rodger didn't stay retired long. That following Monday, he took a job with the Will County Land Use Department and remained with them for another fifteen years until officially retiring in 2006.
On February 20, 1965 Rodger married the love of his life, JoAnn Rasmussen in St. Patrick Catholic Church, and together they would make a home and raise their family in Joliet. He was a devout catholic and parishioner of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church for fifty four years. Rodger served as a Eucharistic Minister for St. Pauls and also served on the school board, as well as the parish council. Aside from his duties at church, he volunteered his time as an election judge during voting season and in later years served on the H.O.A. board for the Preserve on The Rock neighborhood where he and JoAnn resided.
Throughout Rodger's life he always found that going for a walk was his way to unwind and collect his thoughts. He went on to even join a walking group and through that he made many lasting friendships. Rodger and JoAnn always enjoyed being with friends and playing cards. Rodger's most cherished moments were spent with his family, especially his grandkids. He always made sure to attend all of their sporting events and activities. Rodger will always be remembered for his gentle spirit and infectious smile and laughter. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-five and a half years: JoAnn; two sons: Nick J. (Kellie) Nahas and Stephen J. (Becky) Nahas, Sr.; four grandchildren: Stephen Jon Nahas, Mary Helene Nahas, Sarah Elizabeth Nahas and Alex James Nahas; brother: Tom (Susan) Nahas; beloved cousins: George E. Nahas and Jeanine Lantz; brother-in-law: Jack (Georgine) Rasmussen, and sister-in-law: Barbara "Boots" Rasmussen, as well as numerous dear nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rodger is preceded in death by his parents: Toffie and Mary; mother and father-in-law: Harold and Helene Rasmussen, and brother-in-law: Dr. James E. Rasmussen.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. Beginning at 11:30 a.m. we will begin closing prayers and dismiss to then process to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow and Rodger will be laid to rest at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Romeoville.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing practices are required inside the funeral home and a capacity of 50 guests will be allowed in at a time. Guests are encouraged to visit, but be brief in there stay to allow for more attendees.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Rodger's memory to either St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church or to Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Obituary and tribute wall for Rodger Nahas at www.tezakfuneralhome.com
