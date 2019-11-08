The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Roger A. Sokol, 75, of Minooka, Illinois, passed away Sunday morning, November 3, at AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center, Joliet, Illinois, following an extended illness.

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Gizela (Kulka) and Albert Sokol, and a brother, Richard Roth, all of Cleveland, Ohio. He is survived by his brother, Bruce, of St. Joseph, Michigan; and by a nephew, Bruce Jr.; a niece, Beth Ann (Sokol) and her husband Tony Graack; and three great-nephews, all of Bridgman, Michigan. He is also survived by numerous cousins in Cleveland.

Roger was a devoted member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Minooka, and a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of Knock Council 12882, Minooka. He was involved in many volunteer and service projects over the years. He graduated from Maple Heights High School and obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering at Cleveland State University. He then attained his Master's Degree at the University of Chicago.

He was employed by the Exxon Mobil Joliet Refinery, Joliet, Illinois, for many years as an engineer, retiring in 1999. Roger was an avid reader and book collector and was known for his culinary talents, especially the array of gourmet Christmas cookies he prepared each year for family and friends. He played competitive bridge and earned the prestigious title of Life Gold Master from the ACBL (American Contract Bridge League). He participated in numerous regional competitions along with his brother and friends in Cleveland.

Funeral services and burial will be in the Cleveland area, with interment in All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Northfield, Ohio. Final arrangements are pending at Ferfolia Funeral Home, 356 W. Aurora Road, Sagamore Hills, Ohio, 44067. The family has asked that any donations in Roger's memory be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 8, 2019
