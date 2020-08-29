Roger Alan Simpson
Roger Alan Simpson, age 67, beloved and devoted husband of Pamela (Kester) Simpson for 46 years. High School Sweethearts to Senior Citizens, they loved deeply. Proud and doting Dad of Emily Kay Simpson. Roger was preceded in death by his beloved and treasured daughter, Erin Nicole Simpson. Roger cherished his girls. A lover of dogs throughout his life, Roger always had room for one more.
A Lockport Township High School graduate, Roger served six years in the Army Reserves. He was trained in instrumentation and employed by Texaco Oil Refinery, and later at Commonwealth Edison. Roger worked during the building of the nuclear power plant in Braidwood.
Roger always worked part-time helping his dad, Kenneth Simpson, and his mom Edna (Chally) Simpson with the family business--Simpson Well and Pump Company. In 1927 his grandfather Sherman Simpson started drilling water wells. Roger's dad, Kenneth Simpson, continued the tradition until his death in 1988. At that time, Roger made a career change and took over the family business; now celebrating their 93rd year in 2020. Roger gained a reputation, even as a young man, for his personalized customer care. He was trusted and in demand because of his honesty, mechanical knowledge, and ability to repair anything. Roger expanded the business to encompass water conditioning and drinking water systems. The science and chemistry of water conditioning and filtering, as well as the environmental protection of ground water, drove Roger to research and provide safe quality water to his clients. Rog used to laugh that he thought some people believed he could bring champagne out of their taps. During his battle with COVID-19, a long list of customers refused to call anyone else. Like us, they were waiting for Roger to return home and remain our constant support.
Roger was also a younger brother to Dick (Jan Major) Simpson, Diane (Rowen) Heddin and older brother to Bonnie (John) Lepacek. He had numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He leaves behind good friends and loyal customers who always said, "I don't know what I'd do without you." Roger's wife and daughter, Emily Kay, feel the same way.
Semi-retired, Roger enjoyed travel, cruises, and camping in his RV. Rog was a life-time golfer, beginning with four years playing on the Lockport Township High School golf team. An avid rock concert fan, Rog spent years seeing Crosby, Stills & Nash, Neil Young, Eric Clapton, Rolling Stones, Joe Cocker, Tom Petty, Paul McCarthy, The Allman Brothers, Grand Funk, David Gilmour, Roger Waters, Bob Dylan, Doobie Brothers, The Who, Springsteen, Fleetwood Mac, John Fogerty, Jethro Tull, Steely Dan, Buddy Guy, ZZ Top, Gary Clarke Jr., Dr. John, Eagles, John Mayer, Deep Purple, Blue Oyster Cult, Canned Heat, Santana, Foo Fighters, Poco, Firefall, Electric Light Orchestra, Bad Company, Cheap Trick, Heart, Journey, Bob Segar, Joe Bonamassa, Gordon Lightfoot, Alice Cooper, Kings of Leon, America, Rick Springfield, Pure Prairie League, Joan Baez, Phil Collins, Moody Blues, and so many more!!
From the time Rog was a teenager and got his first Corvette, a 1965 white convertible with a black rag top, his passion for classic cars never waned. Once he put his daughters through college, he found a 1967 Marlboro Maroon Corvette Roadster. He traveled to car shows every year and gave anyone who would listen a guided tour of these "works of art". Describing the intrinsic curves and chrome and metal formed into "drop dead gorgeous" sculptures, that is what Rog would proclaim. And then, Rog would point out the machinery under the hood in great detail. Cars energized and kept Roger young; especially his cherished Corvettes. And then, there was a more recent acquisition--a Harley Davidson about 5 years ago. There has to be Corvettes and motorcycles in heaven! Keep on cruising Rog and rock on forever!
Private Inurnment will be at Fairmount-Willow Hills Memorial Park Cemetery, Willow Springs, IL.
Due to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding COVID-19, a Celebration of Life service and dinner will be postponed until a vaccine is found.
Donations are appreciated in memory of Roger to the Erin Nicole Simpson 204 Books Project and Science Scholarship Fund, 14823 W. Creek Court North, Homer Glen, IL 60491. Books are donated to schools and libraries and a yearly scholarship is given to a female college student majoring in science.
Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com
708-532-5400