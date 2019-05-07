Roger C. West



Age 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 7, 1941 in Joliet, IL, to George and Edris (nee Hoffman) West.



Roger was born and raised in Joliet where he met his wife, Rosemary (nee Partak). They were united in marriage on October 8, 1966. Roger was a professional racecar driver in the late 60's and early 70's. He was a longtime member of the United Auto Racing Association (UARA) and the USAC. He took his rookie driving test for the Indy 500 in 1969. Roger was a machinist at Argonne National Laboratory, and International Harvester. He was the owner of Westbrook Builders and a Realtor. Roger and Rosemary worked together as a team in Real Estate for Remax Professional Select of Naperville where he retired 10 years ago. Roger and the team proudly placed in the top twenty for sales volume in the State for Northern Illinois with Remax for 20 plus years. He also owned and operated The BMX Warehouse in Joliet at 6 corners in the early 1980s, where he was a wonderful role model to many kids in the area. He was a car enthusiast who loved his red corvette and enjoyed boating in his spare time. Roger was a lifetime member of the Joliet Moose.



Roger is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rosemary; children, Roger J. (Susie) West and Jeffrey G. West; grandsons, Tyler D. West and Nicholas W. West; siblings, Royce (Sharon) West, Brian (Denise) West, and Douglas West; special friend, Cheryl Nolden; many nieces and nephews also survive.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, David West.



Visitation for Roger C. West will be Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, IL. Funeral Services will be Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Joliet. Memorials in his name to the (https://act.alz.org/site/Donation) would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from May 7 to May 8, 2019