Roger D. Smith
Roger D. Smith

Roger D. Smith, age 63, of Manhattan passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital, Joliet.

Arrangements pending. Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St. Manhattan, IL 60442


Published in The Herald-News on May 2, 2020.
