Roger D. Smith
Roger D. Smith

Roger D. Smith, age 63, of Manhattan passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital, Joliet.

Arrangements pending. Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St. Manhattan, IL 60442


Published in The Herald-News on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
(815) 478-3321
