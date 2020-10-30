Roger Eugene King
Age 47, of Joliet, IL passed away peacefully with his family at his side Sunday, October 25, 2020, at his home. He was born November 14, 1972, in Joliet, IL.
Survivors include his wife, Kristy King; daughters, Josalynn, Jillyan and Jasmine; parents, Barbara Ann Tyler and Roger (Lucille) King; grandmother, Teattie Campbell; sisters and brothers; Felicia "Lisa" King, Teresa (Andre) Daniels, Demetrius "Meachie" King, Brandon Agnew, Brittney Agnew, Monte Simpson, Erin King and Ryan (Candice) King. Special aunts and uncles, Ethel Bailey, Kim Woods, Verdis Tyler, Willie Campbell, and Charles King, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation for "Gene" will be held Sunday, November 1st, from 5:30 - 8 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd) Joliet. Capacity limits of 25 persons at a time will be observed as well as facemasks and distancing. Funeral services Monday at St. John MB Church, 104 E. Zarley Blvd., Joliet where he will lie in state from 10 am until services begin at 11 am. Interment will follow at Elmhurst Cemetery in Joliet, IL. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
