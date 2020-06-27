Roger McCoy Helm Sr.
1936 - 2020
Roger McCoy Helm, Sr.

Born: September 13, 1936 in Avon, MI

Died: June 25, 2020; in Bolingbrook, IL

Roger McCoy Helm, Sr., age 83, of Plainfield for 56 years, passed away suddenly, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Amita Bolingbrook Hospital. He was born September 13, 1936 in Avon Township, MI to his loving late parents, Claude and Callie Helm. Cherished husband of the late Jean M. Helm, nee Parks, married on August 22, 1959.

Beloved father of Roger M. (Eveline) Helm, Jr. and Thomas Dwight Helm. Grandfather of Sabrina (Jared) Spencer, Gwen Helm and great-grandfather of Izabella and Bianca Spencer. Dearest brother of Bill (Kathy) Helm. Dearest uncle of many.

Roger attended Moody Bible Institute and graduated from LeTourneau College, Longview, TX, in 1963. He spent his entire working career teaching Industrial Arts in the Naperville North and Central High Schools, retiring in 1995. Roger will forever be remembered for his collection of Dr. Who and his Friday red sock day. He enjoyed traveling around the world and has been to forty two countries, and All Fifty States!

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Roger's name to Harvest New Beginnings Church. Visitation: Tuesday, June 30th 5:00 -8:00 at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544 (corners of Rt. 30 & Rt. 59) Additional Visitation: Wednesday, July 1st 10:00-11:00 AM at Harvest New Beginnings Church, 5315 Douglas Rd., Oswego, IL 60543. Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 AM at Church. Interment will follow at Plainfield Township Cemetery, Plainfield, IL. For more information, please call 815-436-9221 or www.overman-jones.com



Published in The Herald-News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
JUL
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Harvest New Beginnings Church
JUL
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Harvest New Beginnings Church
Funeral services provided by
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
