Roger McDaniel

Roger C. McDaniel
Age 51, of Braidwood, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was born in Joliet, the son of the late Robert "Bob" and Delores "Jean" (Petty) McDaniel, residing in Joliet most of his life. Roger graduated from Joliet West High School with the class of 1987. He was employed by the City of Joliet for the past 24 years.
Roger loved being out on his Harley with his friends. He loved to travel and his family was everything to him.
Surviving are his two lovely daughters, Sydnee McDaniel of FL., and Bailee McDaniel of Joliet; his significant other, Melissa Endres of Braidwood; and his sister, Alanna Atkinson of Godley, IL.
He is preceded by his parents; and his brother, Robert "Robbie" McDaniel (2010).
Visitation for Roger C. McDaniel will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet.
Funeral Services will be held privately by the family. They have requested to live stream the service at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Please click on this link (https://youtu.be/BNIFob15Wvg ) and follow the instructions to show your support for them at a time when you cannot be physically present, but your thoughts, prayers, and connection are.
For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can share a favorite memory or leave a condolence.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 17, 2020.