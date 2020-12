Or Copy this URL to Share

Roger Reinhard



Roger Reinhard, age 85, of Shell Knob, MO died on November 23, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 24036 Farm Road 1255 (PO Box 229), Shell Knob, MO 65747. Interment will follow at Missouri Veteran's Cemetery in Springfield, MO. Arrangements by Fohn Funeral Home, Shell Knob, MO.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice Compassus, Monett, MO or Holy Family Church, Shell Knob, MO.





