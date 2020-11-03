1/1
Ronald A. Ziesmer
Ronald A. Ziesmer

Ronald A. Ziesmer, age 82, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice.

Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Catherine (nee Semrov) Ziesmer; daughters, Kathleen Ziesmer and Elizabeth (Richard) Rehak of Crystal Lake, IL; grandson, Joseph Rehak of Crystal Lake, IL; sister; Virginia (nee Ziesmer) Fenili; brother-in-law, Anton "Tony" Semrov; sister-in-law, Rosemary (Arthur) Kerkau of Santee, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Anna (nee Znidersick) Ziesmer; in-laws, Frank J. and Rose M. Semrov.

Ron grew up in Rockdale. He was known for being a dedicated employee of Alcoa Aluminum for 35 years and worked for the Will County Clerk's Office for 38 years until his retirement. Ron was also a precinct Committeeman. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Reserves and member of the American Legion Post #1080. He loved to attend all of his grandson's activities. He enjoyed attending car shows with his grandson and son-in-law. He would vacation in Naples, FL in the winter months. Spending time with his family is where he found most joy.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ron will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet at 11 am. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Ron's name would be appreciated.

Obituary and Tribute Wall are available at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:


Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 3, 2020.
