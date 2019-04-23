Ronald C. Bolte, Sr.



Born: May 28, 1937



Died: April 19, 2019



Ronald C. Bolte, Sr., age 81, of Shorewood, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019 at home, surrounded by the love of his family, after a one month valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. His birthday into eternal life was also the 80th birthday of his beloved wife.



Ron is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Judy (Smolich) Bolte; sons, Ron Jr. (Ellen) Bolte, and Brian (Punky) Bolte; daughter, Sue (Tim) Graf; grandchildren, Steve, Chuck, Brooke, Shauna, Erin, Andy, Kendall, Tyler and Jamie; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister, Pat (the late Don) Vranich; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sandy and Henry Burla; and sister-in-law, Cheri (the late Bud) Smolich. Also survived by several nieces and nephews, including a special niece and confidante, Laura Vranich; an uncle, Jack (Dolly) Bolte; several cousins; and dearest friends, Vince Masterson and Denise Morgan, who have been so helpful to Ron and Judy over the years.



He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy (Wetherholt) Bolte; son, Jeff (1986); brother, Bill (Tess) Bolte; mother and father-in-law, Sophie and Frank Smolich; and several very close friends.



Ron was born in Joliet and lived most of his life in Shorewood. He graduated from Joliet Township High School and Joliet Junior College and served in the U. S. Army Reserves.



Ron was a drywall taper for 40 years and was known as "Super Taper." He was a proud member of Painters Local #33.



He was a member of Coal City Area Club where he served on the Board and was known as "the snow cone man" at their annual picnics.



He was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet, and was also a member of American Legion Post #1080, Joliet Moose Lodge #300; the National Rifle Association, and a charter member of the Knights of Columbus Council #4400. Ron was also a former scout master for Cub Scouts Pack #256, and coached his sons' little league baseball teams. He was also affectionately known as "Pops" when helping his son-in-law, Tim, at Graf Speed Enhancement.



Ron greatly enjoyed helping his kids with any projects. He enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, tending his roses, and sitting on his deck with Judy watching the hummingbirds. He also enjoyed spectator sports including all the Chicago teams, and was an avid history buff.



Many people will miss his homemade pickles, pickled beets, and most importantly, his brownies.



The family would like to thank Dr. R. S. Schubert for his excellent care over the years, the loving and compassionate care given by the Joliet Area Community Hospice, and especially, Fr. Tim Andres from St. Joseph Catholic Church.



Visitation for Ron Bolte will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet, and on Thursday, from noon to 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 25, at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Joliet, where military rites will be accorded by the U. S. Army.



"One or the other must leave, one or the other must stay, one or the other must grieve, that is forever the way."



Everyone who ever met Ron considered him a truly special person!



For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019