Ronald C. Rach
Ronald C. Rach -passed away at his residence with his family by his side, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Age 84 years.
Survived by his loving wife of 62 years Marilyn M. Rach (nee Rhein), two sons Ken (Joanne) Rach and Jeff (Faith) Rach. Four grandchildren Kevin, Michael, Megan and Joshua Rach. His sister Karen (Chuck) Dircks. Two nieces and two nephews also survive.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Louise Rach.
Ron was born January 1, 1936 in Chicago. Ron retired from the Chicago Fire Department in 1998 after 42 years of service. He was an instructor at the Chicago Fire Academy for 18 years. Ron was a devoted member of Our Savior Lutheran Church and active with the Braille ministry. He served many years as a Scoutmaster with Boy Scouts of America in Chicago.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials to Our Savior Lutheran Church in Joliet or the Fire Museum of Greater Chicago will be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 22, 2020