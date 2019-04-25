|
Ronald Douglas Cramer
Ronald Douglas Cramer Jr.Age 53, entered into Eternal Life on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Silver Cross Hospital. Beloved son of Kathryn (nee Hahn) and the late Ronald D. Cramer Sr; loving brother of Vicki (Bob) Bennitt; loved uncle ofBrandon and Bailey Bennitt; dear nephew and cousin to many. Ron was born in Joliet and grew up in New Lenox. He was a former member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, Joliet. In lieu of flowers memorials in Ron's name to the would be appreciated.
The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 3pm-7pm. Funeral Service Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10:00am in the funeral home chapel. Interment Maplewood Cemetery, New Lenox. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 fori nfo.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 25, 2019