Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joliet First Assembly Church of God
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Joliet First Assembly Church of God
Ronald E. Hatton


1943 - 2020
Ronald E. Hatton Obituary
Ronald E. Hatton

Born: September 5, 1943

Died: January 17, 2020

Ronald E. Hatton, age 76, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020. Born in Perks, IL. on September 5, 1943. Ron's family relocated to Lockport, IL. (later Romeoville) later in his youth. Graduated from Lockport High School. Proudly served in the U.S. Army (South Korea) from 1967 to 1969. Retired from BP Amoco after 33 years of loyal service. Preceded in death by father Amos and mother Wanda, wife Mary Jane (Sapp) Hatton, and grandson Daniel P. Acklin. Survived by wife Rebecca, daughters Tracy Acklin and Pamela Richmond, stepson Joe Greene, grandchildren Austin, Andy, and Amber. Ron will be remembered for his love for all, his warm hugs, and his friendly smile. Ron loved God, and he will be remembered for his decades of commitment and service to his church. He enjoyed gardening, shooting at the firing range, working on cars, and helping anyone who needed it. He loved deeply and was deeply loved. Ron will be forever remembered and cherished by those who knew him.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Joliet First Assembly Church of God. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 6-8 p.m. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 19, 2020
