Ronald E. Smith
Born: May 11, 1935
Died: November 2, 2020
Ronald E. Smith, age 85 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.
Born May 11, 1935 in Joliet, Ronald was a son of Richard and Marie (Pribish) Smith. He was raised and educated in Joliet and graduated from Joliet Catholic High School, class of 1953. Ronald dedicated 39 and a half years of service to Nicor Gas until retiring. Following retirement, Ron went on to work for the Joliet Park District Wedgewood Golf Course. Ronald was a member of the Joliet Elks for 65 years, as well as a member of the Moran A.C. He was a devout Catholic. He treasured his family deeply. Ronald will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Dorothy (nee Frankovich) Smith; four children, Gary (Carol) Smith, Karen (Tom) Tyrell, Daniel (Pam) Smith and Raymond (Michelle) Smith; six grandchildren, Ian (Carla), Spencer, Keegan and Aidan Tyrell, and Courtney Smith and Kelsey (Jeff) Liaromatis; three great-grandchildren, Cameron, Lillian and Luca; brothers, James and Richard (Carolyn) Smith; brother-in-law, George (Virginia) Frankovich and sister-in-law, Catherine Frankovich, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Ronald is preceded in death by his parents: Marie and Richard; sister, Joanne (Marvin) Oesterle; brothers-in-law, Michael (Dolores) Frankovich, Robert Frankovich and Anthony Frankovich, and sister-in-law, Mary (Martin) Uremovic.
Per Ronald's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation held. A funeral Mass is scheduled for Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Joliet.
Obituary and Tribute Wall for Ron Smith is available at tezakfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements entrusted to: