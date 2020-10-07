Ronald Francis Kramerich
Ronald Francis Kramerich, age 73, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side.
Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Kathy (nee Fuchs); daughters, Kimberly and Tami Kramerich; grandchildren, Jessica Doszak, Taylor and Tyler Batcheller and Becky Bradshaw; great-grandchildren, Pauly and Austin Summers; siblings, Barbara (Barry) Westphal and David (Sharon) Kramerich; sisters-in-law, Mary (Bob) Robinette, Rose (the late Gary) Jahn; brother-in-law, Wayne (Lynne) Fuchs; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Eleanor (nee Zulich) Kramerich; grandparents, Joseph and Danica Zulich; and brother-in-law, Gary Fuchs.
Ronald was a Proud United States Army Combat Veteran serving during the Vietnam War (1967-1968) and an advocate to all Veterans. He retired from Caterpillar Company after 45 years of dedicated service. Ronald was a music enthusiast; he loved playing polkas and various other genres of music. He started the Ron Kramerich Orchestra and played weddings, parties and any kind of social gathering he could. He was known to bring his accordion along anywhere he went to bless the public with some Slovenian polkas. St. Joseph Park and the Slovenian Home/ Croatian Cultural Club will miss his company dearly. Ronald was such an incredible, supportive father whose heartfelt notes, valentines and homemade cards will be forever cherished. His grandchildren were the love of his life and he made it known he was always there for them. Ronald also enjoyed ethnic food and loved visiting a variety of restaurants where he was known to bring his own supply of Sriracha and ethnic spices. One liners and a goofy sense of humor were always admired, especially in difficult times. Euchre with his close family was another joy of his; Ron was always good for a set or a loner. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
The family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to Ronald's niece, Kirstie who is a RN that guided the family every step of the way. Also a special thank you to Mary, Bob, David, Sharon, Barbara, Barry, the VA Doctors and the staff of Joliet Area Community Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
A celebration of Ronald's life will begin on Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet with a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation. Per Ronald's wishes cremation rites have been accorded. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, maximum occupancy at church will be 75 guests. Face masks are required. Obituary and Tribute Wall are available at www.tezakfuneralhome.com
