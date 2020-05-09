Ronald G. RedlichAge 75, a longtime Joliet, IL resident passed on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Heritage Health in Dwight, ILHe was born December 9, 1944, to the late Mildred (nee Dassow) and Raymond Redlich in Chicago, IL where he was raised and educated. After graduating high school, Ron enlisted in the U.S. Airforce and served his country from 1966-1968 during the Vietnam War. After he was honorably discharged, he married Barbara Asher in 1969 and they settled in Joliet where they raised their family.Ron retired from the United States Postal Service after many years of service at the McDonough Street branch in Joliet. He was an Army Reservist and past Commander of the former American Legion Harwood Post #5.He is survived by his daughters, Kristina Johnson of Joliet and Denise Redlich of Carbon Hill, IL; five grandchildren, Alicia (Daniel) Padilla, Stacey Johnson; Danielle (Steven) Fisher, Jason Smith and Daina Smith; and one great-granddaughter, Arianna.In addition to his beloved wife Barbara, he is also preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Raymond and Wayne Redlich.Funeral services and Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ron's name to any organization supporting our Veterans would be greatly appreciated.For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames where you may share a favorite memory or leave an online condolence for the family.