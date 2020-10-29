1/1
Ronald J. Gregory
Ronald J. Gregory

Died: October 9, 2020; Naples, Florida

Ronald J. Gregory passed away at the age of 85 at Hospice in Naples, Florida where he resided (formerly of Joliet, IL).

Preceded by parents James and Lucille Gregory; sisters, Beverly (George) Hacke, June (William) Ellis; brother, Wayne (Barb) Gregory; in-laws, Charles and Georgene Karstens; brothers-in-law, Sam (Peggy) Karstens and Richard Rapcan; sons, Douglas and David Gregory; and his wife of 56 years, Constance (Karstens) Gregory.

Survived by his wife of 11 years, Carol Rapcan-Gregory. Also his daughter, Joyce Gregory; sons, Timothy (Kim), Patrick (Nancy), Donald, Ronald (Kristin); daughters-in-law, Kim (David) and Roberta (Douglas) Gregory; 15 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis (Ginny) Gregory, sister-in-law, Charlene (Ronald) Cave; three stepdaughters, Donna Vertin, Janette Rapcan, and Tammy (Jeff) Zadel; nine step-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Devoted member of Ironworkers Local 444 since 1954, serving 24 years as President. Ron was an avid gardener, fisherman, card player and old car enthusiast. Ron was a diehard St. Louis Cardinal fan.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service Saturday, October 31st at 10 a.m. (doors open 9:30) First Assembly of God Church, 1741 Essington Rd. Joliet, IL. 60435. Service will be Livestreamed on Facebook page of Carol Karstens Rapcan Gregory.


Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Memorial service
10:00 AM
First Assembly of God Church
