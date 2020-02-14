|
Ronald J. Nickleski
Ronald J. Nickleski, "Nick", age 84, of Lemont, IL, passed away on his birthday, February 06, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Preceded in death by his parents, Stanley (Rose) Nickleski; his brothers & sisters, Eugene (Gladys) Nickleski, Stanley Jr. (Dolores) Nickleski, Norbert (Rosalie) Nickleski, Dorothy Jagodzinski, Genevieve White, and his brother-in law Richard Dapriele.
Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 58 Â½ years, Pat (nee Rivera) Nickleski; his sons Jeffrey and Steven Nickleski; grandchildren Logan, Raena, and Madysen; a sister-in law Barbara Dapriele, and brother-in law Denis (Susan) Rivera; and several nieces & nephews. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Ronald enjoyed fishing, bowling, throwing horseshoes, going to the casino, and Sunday card games with his family. Ron loved baseball, and was a huge Cubs fan.
A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 9 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 608 Sobieski St. Lemont, IL 60439. Interment immediately following at parish cemetery. Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 14, 2020