The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
For more information about
Ronald Nickleski
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
SS. Cyril & Methodius Church
608 Sobieski St.
Lemont, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
SS. Cyril & Methodius Church
608 Sobieski St.
Lemont, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Nickleski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald J. Nickleski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald J. Nickleski Obituary
Ronald J. Nickleski

Ronald J. Nickleski, "Nick", age 84, of Lemont, IL, passed away on his birthday, February 06, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Preceded in death by his parents, Stanley (Rose) Nickleski; his brothers & sisters, Eugene (Gladys) Nickleski, Stanley Jr. (Dolores) Nickleski, Norbert (Rosalie) Nickleski, Dorothy Jagodzinski, Genevieve White, and his brother-in law Richard Dapriele.

Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 58 Â½ years, Pat (nee Rivera) Nickleski; his sons Jeffrey and Steven Nickleski; grandchildren Logan, Raena, and Madysen; a sister-in law Barbara Dapriele, and brother-in law Denis (Susan) Rivera; and several nieces & nephews. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Ronald enjoyed fishing, bowling, throwing horseshoes, going to the casino, and Sunday card games with his family. Ron loved baseball, and was a huge Cubs fan.

A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 9 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 608 Sobieski St. Lemont, IL 60439. Interment immediately following at parish cemetery. Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -