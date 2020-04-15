|
|
Ronald J. Parks Jr.
Ronald J. Parks Jr., age 47, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Survived by his wife of 21 years, Linda Kelly Parks; his parents, Ronald (Patricia) Parks Sr.; his brother, Bill (Stacy) Parks; his godmother, Jodene Rathbun and his godfather, Roger Alstott. Also survived by numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and a niece.
Preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard (Josephine) Parks and William (Helen) Alstott.
Ron was born on January 22, 1973 in Joliet, IL. He attended Joliet West High School, class of 1991. Ron joined the United States Navy and served from 1991-1994. His love of Halloween will soon not be forgotten, hours of meticulous planning and attention to detail given to his yard displays and decorations to the delight of his neighbors and children. He was a compassionate man, a loving husband and an animal lover who will be missed by his dog, Roxy.
Private services will be held at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street Joliet, IL 60431. Inurnment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. Family and friends are invited to visit his Memorial Tribute at www.farkasfuneralhome.com where you may post a condolence, a photo or a story. For more information, please call 815-725-0100.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 15, 2020