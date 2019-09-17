|
Ronald L. Kempke
Ronald L. Kempke, age 85, formerly of Lockport, IL, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home. Born September 27, 1933 in Joliet, IL the son of the late LaVerne "Bud" and Lucille (nee Fallinski) Kempke. Ron graduated from Joliet Township High School and served in the U. S. Army in Germany from 1954 until being honorably discharged in 1956. He was a member of VFW Stone City Post #2199. He retired from the Teamsters Union and was an avid Chicago sports fan.
Ronald is survived by his daughter, April (Jeff) Carter of Channahon; his son, Mark (Karyn) Kempke of Joliet; three grandsons, Don, Ryan (Kaitlyn) and Cody Carter; his granddaughter, Karli Carter; and great grandson, Connor Carter.
He was preceded by his beloved wife, Bonnie Kempke (2008) and son, Rick Kempke (2019).
Visitation for Ronald L. Kempke will be held on Tuesday September 17, 2019, from 4 - 7 p.m. with a Funeral Service beginning at 6 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. As it was Ronald's request, cremation rites will be accorded following his visitation and services. Inurnment at Elmhurst Cemetery will be held privately by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the donor's choice would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019