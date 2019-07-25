The Herald-News Obituaries
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
5:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Ronald Lawrence Kirchman III


1984 - 2019
Ronald Lawrence Kirchman III Obituary
Ronald Lawrence Kirchman III

Born: May 13, 1984

Died: July 21, 2019

Ronald Lawrence Kirchman III, 35, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was born May 13, 1984 in Oak Lawn, Illinois, the only son of Ronald Lawrence Kirchman Jr. and Margaret Ann "Shelly" Kress.

Ronald loved his friends and family. He was very active and full of love and life. Known for being kind-hearted, considerate and especially as the life of the party. His greatest joys were his Harleys, dirt bikes and snowmobiles. The last several years Ron worked at Koppers Inc. and was a proud member of the Steel Workers Union.

Ronald is survived by his parents, Ronald Lawrence Jr. and Margaret Kress; grandparents, Theodore and Margaret Vinecki along with Barbara Kirchman. Four sisters including, Margaret "Punkin" Jean Kirchman, Linsey Marie Piszczek, Ashley Nicole Piszczek and Skylar Marie Kirchman; nieces, Haley Alexandra and Malory Elena Garduno; nephew and godson, Eli Joshua Garduno Jr.; along with many uncles, aunts and cousins.

A celebration of Ronald's life will begin on Saturday, July 27, 2019 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service in the funeral home chapel at 5:00 p.m. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Obituary and tribute wall for Ronald Lawrence Kirchman III at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from July 25 to July 26, 2019
