Ronald Leo Breyne
1931 - 2020
Ronald Leo Breyne

Born: November 1, 1931

Died: August 14, 2020

Mr. Ronald Leo Breyne of Carol Stream, IL passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. He was 88 years old.

Born in Naperville, IL on November 1, 1931, Ron previously lived in Romeoville, Lemont, and Carol Stream, IL. He met his wife of 63 years while attending Wayne State College in Nebraska. Ron is an Army veteran of the Korean War and worked in Chemical Engineering at Argonne National Laboratory for 38 years. Ron was a member of the original volunteer fire department in Romeoville, IL. He and his wife Peg were part of the founding parishioners at St. Andrew the Apostle.

Ron was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed all sports, his Chicago Cubs, his Windsor Catholic Community and friends, music, and most dearly, his grandchildren. He loved spending as much time with his wife, children, and grandchildren as possible. Ron is survived by his 4 children, Matthew (Catherine), Patrick (Gena), Mary Carlos (Dennis), and Christopher (Janice). Ron is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Owen (Ella), Timothy, Taylor, Conor, Henry and Margaret. He is also survived by sisters Joyce Rife, Lois Breyne, Leah (Chuck) Steininger, and brother Leo (Patricia) Breyne. Also, numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his loving wife Peg, his eldest son Timothy "Timmer", his parents Leo and Henrietta Breyne, and brother in law Clint Rife.

The family would like to thank Noel, Nimea, and Judy for their loving care during Ron's last days at home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mr. Ronald Breyne at St. Isidore Catholic Church, Bloomingdale, IL on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 10:45 a.m. Facemasks and distancing will be observed. Mass will be followed by a private graveside service at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ron's name can be made to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or The Peg Breyne St Andrews Catholic Education Foundation at the Diocese of Joliet, 16555 Weber Road, Crest Hill IL 60403. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 S. Bartlett Rd.(at Stearns Rd.) Bartlett. 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com


Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:45 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
