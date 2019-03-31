|
|
Ronald O. Nagel, Jr.
Ronald O. Nagel, Jr. "Ronnie", age 61, currently of Hoffman Estates, formerly of Lemont, passed away suddenly, March 28, 2019.
Preceded in death by his brother, James Alvin Nagel.
Survived by his parents, Ronald Sr. (Wanda) Nagel; his son, David (Melissa); his grandsons, Joseph and Johnathan; his siblings, Patricia, Susan (Don), David (Dawn), and Mike; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ronnie was a man who was passionate about his hobbies and everything he did, from family, to personal, to business.
Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Prayer services Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Alphonsus Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Alphonsus Cemetery.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 31, 2019