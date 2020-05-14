Ronald P. Pesavento
Ronald P. "Reno" Pesavento, Age 95, late of Lockport passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13,2020. Born in Lockport and was a lifelong resident. Retired from Union Local #150 where he was an operating engineer for many dedicated years retiring in 1987. A very proud Unites States World War II Army Veteran. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, a Jack of all trades, loved working around the house and in the yard. Above all else he was a loving husband, father, papa, brother and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Antonette (nee Rigoni).
Survived by his devoted wife of 67 years, Laura L. (nee Cullen) Pesavento; two cherished children, Anthony (Teresa) Pesavento and Melissa (Stephen)Duvall; his cherished grandchildren, Cullen, Teagan and Makenna; a sister, Christina (late Anton) Kral. Numerous other family members and dear friends also survive. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Ronald's name would be greatly appreciated.
Visitation, funeral service, full military honors, and burial at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will be privately held with only his immediate family in attendance.
Ronald P. "Reno" Pesavento, Age 95, late of Lockport passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13,2020. Born in Lockport and was a lifelong resident. Retired from Union Local #150 where he was an operating engineer for many dedicated years retiring in 1987. A very proud Unites States World War II Army Veteran. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, a Jack of all trades, loved working around the house and in the yard. Above all else he was a loving husband, father, papa, brother and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Antonette (nee Rigoni).
Survived by his devoted wife of 67 years, Laura L. (nee Cullen) Pesavento; two cherished children, Anthony (Teresa) Pesavento and Melissa (Stephen)Duvall; his cherished grandchildren, Cullen, Teagan and Makenna; a sister, Christina (late Anton) Kral. Numerous other family members and dear friends also survive. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Ronald's name would be greatly appreciated.
Visitation, funeral service, full military honors, and burial at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will be privately held with only his immediate family in attendance.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from May 14 to May 15, 2020.