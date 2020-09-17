Ronald Percy Pilon
Born: October 22, 1968
Died: September 7, 2020
Ronald Percy Pilon, age 51, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020 with his family by his side as the result of a tragic accident in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Ron is survived by his loving wife Tracie (nee Taylor) Pilon; children, Nina, Grant, and Abigail Pilon; step-children, Christian (fiance Julia Day), Hannah, and Connor Terlep; step-granddaughter Georgia Terlep; parents, Ronald and Lynn (nee Waite) Pilon; brother Jason (Angela) Pilon; sisters, Beth (David) Vallrugo, Jean (Thomas) Chudy, Carol (Andy) Pilon, Amy Bayzaee, Barbara (Albert) Fagyas; mother-in-law Bonnie Taylor; sister-in-law Michelle (fiance Mike Kerschbaum) Taylor; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Percy and Arna Pilon; maternal grandparents Donald and Loretta Waite; uncles Patrick and Robert Pilon and very cherished uncle Richard Waite; and his aunt Amy Allot.
Ron was born on October 22, 1968 in Joliet, IL. He attended Saint Mary Magdalene Grade School and graduated from Providence Catholic High School in 1986. Ron will be remembered for his enormous heart, his love for others, and his hugs. Ron was larger than life in everything that he was involved with. He had an extreme gift of making everyone around him feel special as his abundance of friends can attest. He was extremely generous and even in death he was able to contribute to Dakota Lions Sight and Health through donation. He believed that any situation could have a positive outcome as long as you had a positive attitude. Ron was a very devout catholic and strong in his faith. Ron worked in construction for 34 years. He was a member of the Plasters Union Local 5, and a proud member of the Will County Carpenters Union Local 174. He was a long time employee of Lindblad Contruction and most recently Michels Corporation. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
Per Ron's wishes cremation rites have been accorded. Services for Ron will be held on Saturday, September 19, at Saint Jude Catholic Church in New Lenox, IL. A visitation will begin at 9 am and will be immediately followed by a Mass held at 10 am. In honor of Ron, at the request of his children, everyone is asked to wear blue to the visitation and mass. Masks must be worn and social distancing requirements must be followed as well. Capacity at church is 180 individuals total, family, relatives and close friends will be seated first.
A celebration of life gathering will be held on October 25, 2020 at the Joliet Motorsport Park in Wilmington from 2pm to 6pm.
In lieu of flowers, In Ron's memory, please consider organ donation.
Obituary and Tribute Wall for Ron Pilon are available at tezakfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements entrusted to: