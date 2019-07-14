Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
The Rock/United Presbyterian Church
2 Belmont Drive
Romeoville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Santor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Philip Santor


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Philip Santor Obituary
Ronald Philip Santor

Born: June 9, 1942; in Chicago, IL

Died: July 4, 2019; in Joliet, IL

Ronald Philip Santor, age 77, of New Lenox passed away peacefully Thursday, July 4, at Joliet Area Community Hospice in Will County. Born in Chicago, raised in Roseland, IL., and resided in New Lenox for 45 years. Airman in the Air Force and Vietnam veteran. Employed by General Motors Electromotive Division, La Grange, for many years.

Preceded in death by his parents Frank and Victoria (Wierzbinski) Santor, a brother Frank Santor Jr., sisters Rita (Ed) Moltzan and Geraldine (Ed) Lake, and son Ronald Santor, Jr.

Survived by his devoted wife of 30 years, Anne (Guilbo), loving children Maria (Brad) Simmons of Plainfield, Denise (Kevin) Mitzit of La Grange, Jim (Lindsey) Guilbo of McHenry, Mike (Sally) Guilbo of Romeoville, and Frank (Debbie) Guilbo of Oswego, sister-in-law Gen Santor and brother-in-law Ed Lake, and many devoted grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, July 20, at The Rock/United Presbyterian Church, 2 Belmont Drive, Romeoville, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm.
Published in The Herald-News on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.