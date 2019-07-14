|
Ronald Philip Santor
Born: June 9, 1942; in Chicago, IL
Died: July 4, 2019; in Joliet, IL
Ronald Philip Santor, age 77, of New Lenox passed away peacefully Thursday, July 4, at Joliet Area Community Hospice in Will County. Born in Chicago, raised in Roseland, IL., and resided in New Lenox for 45 years. Airman in the Air Force and Vietnam veteran. Employed by General Motors Electromotive Division, La Grange, for many years.
Preceded in death by his parents Frank and Victoria (Wierzbinski) Santor, a brother Frank Santor Jr., sisters Rita (Ed) Moltzan and Geraldine (Ed) Lake, and son Ronald Santor, Jr.
Survived by his devoted wife of 30 years, Anne (Guilbo), loving children Maria (Brad) Simmons of Plainfield, Denise (Kevin) Mitzit of La Grange, Jim (Lindsey) Guilbo of McHenry, Mike (Sally) Guilbo of Romeoville, and Frank (Debbie) Guilbo of Oswego, sister-in-law Gen Santor and brother-in-law Ed Lake, and many devoted grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, July 20, at The Rock/United Presbyterian Church, 2 Belmont Drive, Romeoville, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm.
Published in The Herald-News on July 14, 2019