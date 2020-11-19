1/
Ronald Richard Kevish
1940 - 2020
Ronald Richard Kevish

Born: May 14, 1940

Died: November 14, 2020

Ronald Richard Kevish, age 80, born May 14, 1940, at rest November 14, 2020.

Ronald is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judith "Judy" (nee Gudac) (2013); parents, Louis and Frances (nee Majetich) Kevish; siblings, Richard Kevish and Robert Kevish.

He is survived by his children, Rona (Damian) Marmion and Ron (Dana) Kevish; grandchildren, Matthew Coleman, Meghan (Charles Hammer) Coleman, Ryan and Kyle Kevish; step-grandson, Michael Marmion; siblings, Patricia (Robert) Mau and Donald (Debbie) Kevish; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ronald was born to the late Louis and Frances Kevish. He graduated from Chaney Grade School and Lockport Township High School class of 1958. He married the love of his life, Judy Gudac at St. Anne Catholic Church in Crest Hill on September 8, 1962. In his youth, Ronald was known to hang out at Kobe's Store and was a lifelong resident of Crest Hill. He was a welder at US Steel and American Steel and Wire, upon closure of the steel mill he went on to drive a school bus for the Joliet High School District and served on the Joliet Port Authority.

Ronald was known to all as a dedicated family man; he greatly enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Other hobbies that he enjoyed were fishing, playing euchre and poker, and watching the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Cubs.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

Services for Ronald will be held privately. He will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet. Obituary and Tribute Wall for Ronald are available at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:



Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
