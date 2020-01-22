|
|
Ronald S. Tondini
Born: March 18, 1934
Died: January 17, 2020
Ronald S. "Ron" Tondini, age 85, of Crest Hill, IL, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
Born March 18, 1934 in Joliet, Ronald was a son of Martin and Ann (nee Stefanek) Tondini. He was raised in the Joliet / Lockport area.
Corporal Tondini proudly served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958 at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, as a Guided Missile Electrician and Instrument Repairman.
Ron married Rita Kaldem on September 16, 1967 at St. Mary Carmelite Church and they settled in Crest Hill.
Ron was a dedicated auto mechanic. He retired from Bill Jacobs Chevrolet in 1999 after 46 years of dedicated service. He loved everything about cars and continued working on his families and friends vehicles following retirement. He had other interests that kept him busy; working at Prairie Bluff Golf Course and Manheim Auto Auction.
He loved gardening and attending summer picnics at St. Joe's Park and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Ron was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, and a lifetime member of the Lockport Moose Lodge #1557 and International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, Local #701.
Throughout his life, Ron was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time at his sons sporting events and family gatherings.
Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years; Rita M (nee Kaldem) Tondini, sons; Ronald S. (Melissa) Tondini, Jr. of Braidwood and Kenneth S. (Kathy) Tondini of Crest Hill, grandchildren; Jeremy, Alexandra, Amy Tondini, step-grandchildren; Zach, Troy and Sean Hansford, sister; Carol (late Bruce) Pierson of Lockport, sisters-in-law; Arlene Smithson and Shirley Saltzman and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents; Martin and Ann Tondini, mother and father-in-law; Helen and Leo Kaldem, brother-in-law; Bruce Pierson and sisters-in-law; Louise (John) Bazzani and Carol (Gene) Mikuska.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, 1500 Black Road, Joliet, IL 60435.
Funeral services will follow on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. with prayers in the funeral home chapel, then processing to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, for a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m., Rev. Tom Cargo officiating.
Full Military Honors and Committal Services will be rendered at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL where Ron will be laid to rest.
Preferred memorial may be made as gifts in Ron's memory to Joliet Area Community Hospice or The Prostate Cancer Foundation ([email protected]).
