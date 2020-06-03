Ronald Seabron



Born: February 8, 1965



Died: May 22, 2020



Ronald Seabron affectionately known as "Ronnie", was born February 8, 1965 to the union of Sylvester and Ritha (Benson) Seabron, Jr., in Joliet, IL. He entered into eternal rest, Friday, May 22, 2020.



Ronald was a graduate of Joliet East High School class of 1983, where he played football and was a member of the wrestling team. He was an avid NASCAR fan. He was employed at Rich's Products in Crest Hill, IL.



He married Judie Young, at sunset, on a beach in Pensacola, FL, on April 10, 2010. He and Judie spent many pleasurable hours on the fishing bank, and vacationing in Pensacola during their marriage. Ronald started attending church with his wife and accepted Christ at Antioch Christian Assembly Church International, under the leadership of Apostle Nona Parker.



Ronald was preceded in death by his father, Sylvester Jr.; paternal grandparents, Sylvester and Ida (Boyce) Seabron Sr.; maternal grandparents, Fenchey and Mary Lou (Webb) Benson; mother-in-law, Bessie Daniels; and brothers-in-law, Patrick and Stephen Daniels.



He leaves to cherish his precious and loving memories, his dedicated wife, Judie; his loving mother, Ritha; one brother, Daryl (Rebecca) of Seattle, WA; one sister, Michele (William) Brady of Joliet, IL; his step-children, Patrisha Moore, twins Alexis and Marcus Sleck; one son-in-love, T'Marion Johnson; step-granddaughter, Kai Alexander; uncles, Carl (Brunda) Benson of Warren, OH, Wayne and Lloyd Seabron, both of Joliet, IL; aunts, Helen (Fred) Gibson of Joliet, IL, Sandra (Donald) McMeans, of Pensacola, FL, Charlotte (Earl-deceased) Ferguson of Virginia Beach, VA; sister-in-law, Gladys Johnson, brothers-in-law, Jerry (Maya) Randall and James Daniels III; special niece and nephews, Tiffany Seabron, Steven Seabron, and Zhane Jones; special cousins, Anthony Green and Ciscely McMeans; nieces and nephews, Leah, Hannah, Victoria, Makayla, Phoebe, Connie, Faith, Hope, Stella, Emery, Steven, Jordan, Zachary, William, Nolan, Zyire, and Abraham Jr.; godchildren, Lanesha White and Jerion Randall. He also leaves many cousins, all of whom he cherished, a special friend, Essay "Pops" Suggs, many childhood friends, Melvin Garthright, Melvin Thompson, John Hamilton, Jimmy Wright, Charles Lewis, Charles Ellis, and Gary Sanders, his Antioch Christian Assembly Church Family.



Visitation will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 from 3:00-6:00PM. Service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:00AM at the funeral home. Interment immediately following service at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



(815) 723-1283





