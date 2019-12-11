The Herald-News Obituaries
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Ronald W. Erickson

Ronald W. Erickson Obituary
Ronald W. Erickson

Ronald W. Erickson - passed away peacefully, after a courageous battle with cancer and Alzheimer's disease. Sunday, December 8, 2019. Age 83.

Survived by his loving wife Patricia Erickson, his children Christopher T. Erickson of Genoa City, WI., Ronald K. Erickson of Riverside, CA., Patrick S. Erickson of Joliet, IL., and Jennifer Anne Erickson of Joliet, IL., one sister Margaret Aceto of Joliet, IL., six grandchildren Ronald, Kelle, Desrye, Jacob, Austin, Erinne and one great-granddaughter Ellie.

Preceded in death by his infant daughter Susan Michelle Erickson, two brothers Charles E. Erickson of Lockport, IL., Earl Erickson of Hollywood, FL., and one sister Arlene Youngren of Morris, IL.

High school graduate of Joliet Township. Ronald worked 15 years as a Milk Man for Weber Dairy and 15 years at Chicago Bridge and Iron. He was an avid fisherman, diehard Bears and White Sox fan. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Memorial visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Friday, December 13, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until time of services at 10:00 A.M. Inurnment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice Home would be appreciated. For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
