Ronald William Herrick, age 76, of Homer Glen, IL, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.



He was born on December 6, 1942 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Richard and Martha Herrick. On June 8, 1968, Ron married his loving wife and best friend, Carol Jane (Gross) Herrick, who preceded him in death in September, 1977.



Ron was employed by Electro-Motive in LaGrange, IL as a machine repairman in the Master Mechanics Division from 1966 to 1982 before taking disabled retirement. Ron had many hobbies and interests throughout his lifetime, but his love for woodworking on his wood lathe machine seemed to be his defining talent. He produced beautifully crafted holiday ornaments, sleighs, bowls and trays, along with other exceptional works of art that he gifted to many family and friends.



Ron was a 1960 graduate of Washington Clay High School in South Bend. He served in the United States Army from 1964-1966 including a 10-month tour in Viet Nam. He was an E5, Specialist 5th Class, with an honorable discharge. Patriotism and love of country set the standard as to how he lived his life. Ron proudly served as part of the military honor guard, DAV Chapter 55 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, commemorating veterans who have served our nation. He was an active member of Our Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 3rd degree Knights of Columbus Council 15022, a longtime member of the American Legion Post 18 of Lockport, IL, Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 55 in Markham, IL, and was a long-standing member of the Homer Township Senior Club. Ron served his community as a volunteer with the Homer Township Fire Department for a number of years.



As a devoted father, brother, uncle, patriot and friend, Ron will be sorely missed. He is survived by his two children, Barbara and Ron Herrick of Homer Glen, and his siblings: Janet Gervais of Crown Point, IN, Loretta Herrick of Westmont, IL, Robert Herrick of Darien, IL, Gerald (Sandra) Herrick of Downers Grove, IL, and Darlene (Jon) Coverdell of Independence, MO, as well as an abundance of nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 3-8 PM at Goodale Memorial Chapel. 912 S. Hamilton St., Lockport, IL 60441. A Mass of Christian burial is scheduled for 10:30 AM at Our Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Church,16043 S. Bell Rd. Homer Glen, IL 60491 on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Interment with full military honors will immediately follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made in Ron's name to: Knights of Columbus Council 15022, c/o Our Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 16043 South Bell Road, Homer Glen, IL 60491, or to a . Info www.goodalememorialchapel.com or 815-838-1533.



"Open to me the gates of righteousness; I will go through them, and I will praise the Lord. This is the gate of the Lord, through which the righteous shall enter." Psalm 118: 19-20